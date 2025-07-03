Several Canadian airports targeted with bomb threats: Nav Canada

Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Calgary had temporary ground stops

Nav Canada says operations have returned to normal after several major Canadian airports were targeted with bomb threats Thursday morning (July 3).

Nav Canada, the country's air navigation service provider, was made aware of bomb threats at facilities in Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Calgary early in the morning, according to a post to X just after 5:30 a.m. Pacific time.

In an update just after 8 a.m., Nav Canada said that "in the interest of security protocols, we cannot disclose the specific nature of the threat." It adds that Nav Canada will continue to work closely with authorities as the investigation progresses.

Employees at the impacted locations are safe and a temporary ground stop was implemented at the affected airports. A number of locations were evacuated and a threat assessment was done by authorities, an additional post from Nav Canada says.

Vancouver International Airport posted to X at 6:41 a.m. that a thorough threat assessment was done and flights at YVR are operating normally.

Richmond RCMP say it received a report of a threat at Vancouver International Airport's Nav Canada Air Traffic Control Tower around 2 a.m. and the tower was then evacuated.

Police dog services and RCMP searched the tower and no threats were located.

Richmond RCMP is investigating and is asking anyone with information to contact the detachment at 604-278-1212, and quote file number 2025-21021, or email at Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Nav Canada also warned travellers to check with their airline for the latest updates as there could be delays.

More to come.