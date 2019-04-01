Several ‘road rage’ incidents prompt police reminder to share the road

The Oak Bay Police Department reminds everyone to share the road after a series of “road rage” incidents last week.

Police say there were two separate incidents of road rage where the drivers were “cut off” by other drivers. In another incident a driver yelled at a pedestrian for walking too slowly in a crosswalk.

Police say these incidents can quickly become highly charged and have the potential to jeopardize the safety of the motoring public and pedestrians alike. Police advise that if an incident does occur, do not engage with the person and instead note the licence plate, and contact police.

Boat targeted in marina theft

The Oak Bay Police Department responded to theft of property at the Oak Bay Marina on March 26. A boat owner reported that a number of items had been taken from his boat. The items taken are estimated to be valued at over $1,000. It appears the suspect targeted specific areas of the boat. Police say no suspects have been identified.

Disoriented person returned home

Police responded to a couple of suspicious person calls in the 100 block of Denison Road and 200 block of Beach Drive over a few hour time span on March 27. Officers found the person and investigation revealed the male had become disoriented. He was taken home.

Pot ticket issued during roadblock

Officers at a March 28 were on the lookout for impaired drivers. None were found, but one driver was issued a ticket for having cannabis in a vehicle.

Car fire lights up Musgrave

Oak Bay police and fire departments are investigating a car fire in the 2000 block of Musgrave Street on March 28. A vehicle was destroyed in the fire and a second vehicle was damaged. Both were parked on the street. Police and the fire department are working to determine the cause of the fire and any potential foul play.

Pair of break and enters

On March 29 police received a complaint of a break and enter to a residence in the 2500 block of Thompson Avenue. The suspect broke in while the owners were away and stole a number of items. The investigation is still ongoing.

On March 3, police received a complaint of a break and enter in the 200 block of Topp Avenue. A large amount of items were stolen. Forensic Identification conducted a thorough examination of the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.

Unlocked cars plague police

Oak Bay Police have received 51 complaints of thefts from unlocked vehicles so far this year. In the month of March, police received nine complaints and approximately $1,900 worth of property was stolen. These losses don’t include a number of frauds that police are currently investigating as a result of debit and credit cards being left in unlocked vehicles.

Oak Bay Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables or lock them in the trunk.

If you have information regarding these or any crime, phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



