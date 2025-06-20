Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for much of B.C.

When thunder roars, go indoors as weather also prompts flood watch declarations in parts of B.C.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Friday across the region.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain.

The advisory is in effect for the entire Okanagan, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Shuswap, Similkameen and South Thompson.

An upper disturbance will settle over southern British Columbia where widespread showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy precipitation this afternoon and evening.

Because of the convective nature of the system, showers will be widespread, and areas where thunderstorms develop will only further enhance precipitation rates.

Once the thunderstorm threat diminishes this evening, moderate rainfall will persist tonight and into Saturday, with amounts up to 25 millimetres.

A flood watch has been issued for the East Kootenay ahead of a low pressure system that bears similarities to the one that caused the flood of 2013, which particularly devastated Calgary, Alta.

And a similar watch is in place in the middle Fraser/ Chilcotin region tributaries draining from the Coast Mountains, east of Lillooet and Williams Lake and for the Homathko River in the West Chilcotin.

Sudden heavy downpours and heavy rainfall rates may cause localized flooding/water pooling, and landslides or debris flows from vulnerable landscapes (e.g. burn scars).

"When thunder roars, go indoors!" Environment Canada advises.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Don't drive through flooded roadways. Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.