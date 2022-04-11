Sewage leak repair sees Saanich park playground closed for 90 days

A small playground near the end of the Gorge Waterway will remain closed to public use until summer, as Saanich continues to monitor the area following a backup of the sewer line coming from the historic Craigflower Schoolhouse.
The backup caused some leaking at the sewer connection, a problem repaired by Saanich crews last week, according to district spokesperson Megan Catalano.
The fencing surrounding both a sloped area of land above the playground and around the playground itself, will remain in place for approximately 90 days to keep people and pets away from the site while ongoing monitoring takes place, Catalano said.
The playground is on the edge of the popular Gorge Waterway walkway, in Craigflower-Kosapsom Park near Admirals Road.
