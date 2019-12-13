Sewer rates rise for Saanich residents in 2020

Saanich residents will pay higher utility rates for garbage, sewer, and water services starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Coun. Judy Bronoff said there was no objection to the rates when they were presented to the council.

Sewer rates go up the most in the new year, rising about $43, from $517 to $560 for the average homeowner for the year. Another way of breaking down the rates is to say the rate per cubic metre of sewage will go up 19.6 cents from 169 cents to 188.6 cents.

Brownoff said sewer rates are based on “consumption” in winter, meaning how much fluid is pushed through the pipes. She said the fees pay for Saanich’s operational costs related to sewage and debt.

Water utility rates will go up by 4.79 per cent for the average homeowner, or a $14 increase for the year, up from $481 in 2019 to $495 for the new year.

Brownoff said the Capital Regional District (CRD) sets the rates for Saanich water, along with other districts in the CRD. Those funds are to offset Saanich’s operational costs and infrastructure, and to buy water in bulk from the CRD.

Finally, garbage collection rates go up by $6 in 2020.

The changes to utility rates have been set and will be part of budget discussions in March 2020.

