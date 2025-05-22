Sex offender Randall Hopley arrested hours after release from Mission prison

Hopley had received a statutory release from Mission Institution

Vancouver police say high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley was arrested hours after a statutory release from a Mission prison.

Hopley, a convicted sex offender, was released from Mission Institution Thursday morning (May 22) after he obtained a statutory release, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

He was directed to live at a Vancouver halfway house, but police said he "refused direction of his parole officer and left the halfway house."

A Canada-wide warrant was issued and Hopley was arrested by Vancouver police.

Police added he remains in custody.

Hopley was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant and 10-day search by police in 2023.

On Nov. 4, 2023, Hopley fled his halfway house and removed his electronic monitoring bracelet. He was ultimately arrested by an off-duty police officer near the front doors of the police station at Main Street and East Cordova in the city’s Downtown Eastside on Nov. 14, 2023.

Hopley has committed three sexual offences against children in the past. He is also known for having abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood home in 2011, for which Hopley was sentenced to six years in prison. The toddler was returned home four days later, unharmed.

He had has also been convicted for assault and property crime offences.