Sex offender wanted Canada-wide arrested in Vancouver, police say

James Hurlbut, 25, was wanted for sexual interference and indecent act
The Vancouver Police Department says 52-year-old James Hurlbut, a registered sex offender, was arrested in the Downtown Eastside May 9, 2025.

Vancouver police say a registered sex offender, who was wanted Canada wide, was arrested in Vancouver.

James Hurlbut, 52, was arrested May 9 in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after a month-long Vancouver Police Department investigation, according to a release Tuesday (May 13). The investigation began in April.

Hurlbut was wanted Canada-wide for sexual interference and indecent act. 

He was convicted in 2003 and was required to register any change of address, but police say it is "believed he moved out of his previous resident and had been unaccounted for since last December."

