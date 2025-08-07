Shawnigan Lake McDonald's employee one of 17 national art contest winners

Kaitlynn Van Orman drew her version of McDonald's mascot Grimace

Shawnigan Lake's Kaitlynn Van Orman is one of 17 McDonald’s employees from across Canada to win in the franchise’s "Made at McDonald's" contest for her version of McDonald's mascot Grimace. (Submitted photo)

A young artist from Shawnigan Lake is one of 17 McDonald’s employees from across Canada whose art has been chosen by the restaurant franchise to use in its national marketing.

Kaitlynn Van Orman, who works at Mill Bay’s McDonald’s, took part in the franchise’s "Made at McDonald's" contest, which is described as a timely celebration of the artistic talents, unique stories, and passions of those behind the counter.

She decided to use her artistic style to create her own version of the McDonald’s mascot Grimace, who is a large, purple, rotund being of indeterminate species with short arms and legs with a penchant for ice cream and milkshakes.

“It took awhile to find out that my Grimace was one of the winners in the contest,” said Van Orman, who is 19 years old.

“I’m so excited and it will be fun to see Grimace on McDonald’s cups, bags, billboards and other advertising this summer. I also won $1,000 in the contest and I already used $200 of that to buy a new dress in Victoria.”

McDonald’s Canada said in a statement that with approximately 60 per cent of McDonald’s workforce being youth under 25, they stand as a cornerstone of Canadian employment.

“This campaign supports McDonald’s mission to be one of Canada’s favourite workplaces by highlighting the diverse skills and creativity of nearly 100,000 employees,” the company said.

It likely won’t be the last time many people will see Van Orman’s art.

As well as being a certified educational assistant and community support worker, she is also a children’s book illustrator and is currently working on illustrations for her third book.

“I’m really hoping to make a living from my art,” she said.