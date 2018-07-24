Shawnigan Lake RCMP urges caution after several incidents snarled traffic on Malahat

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP is warning drivers to be cautious on the Malahat after two incidents snarled traffic for hours on the weekend.

The first incident was a head-on collision and involved multiple vehicles that resulted in minor injuries on Sunday afternoon.

Speed may have been a factor in the second incident in which a single vehicle went off an embankment and sparked a fire on the side of the highway. The incident is still under investigation.

Traffic is crawling on the Malahat due to a crash. This is southbound just outside of Mill Bay. We've seen a few northbound vehicles trickle by #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/dabN7Ebc5O — Katherine Engqvist (@kengqvist) July 22, 2018

The incidents snarled traffic for thousands of commuters late Sunday afternoon.

“People need to be alert, they need to be in good condition to be driving. Just be in the mindset to drive,” said Cpl. Tina Chan of the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

