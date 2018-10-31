Shawnigan Lake Road and Sooke Lake Road closed after gas line damaged

The Drive BC website announced Shawnigan Lake Road is closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon. (Google Maps)

Sooke Lake Road and Shawnigan Lake Road were closed throughout Wednesday afternoon after a gas line was damaged Wednesday morning.

Fortis BC had crews responding to the area but by 3 p.m. found that no repairs were needed.

Nicole Bogdanovic, a spokesperson for Fortis BC, said a call was received about the damage at 10:45 a.m. and crews were on site just after 11:30 a.m.

A repair crew was en route from Nanaimo to fix the damage.

READ MORE: Shawnigan Lake Road closed after gas line hit

Bogdanovic said the line services about 100 customers in the area but there would be little or no disruptions to them. She said Fortis was using a backup natural gas truck to service the customers while the damage was assessed.

“At this time if everything goes well we don’t expect any service interruptions,” Bogdanovic said earlier in the afternoon.

Bogdanovic said gas was blowing clear, which is the safest situation. She said Sooke Lake Road was partially closed to traffic.

As of about 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Drive BC website showed a travel advisory in effect at Highway 1 and Shawnigan Lake Mill Bay Road. The website said the road was cleared at Highway 1 and Shawnigan Lake Road.

READ MORE: Gas flowing again along Fortis BC’s Enbridge pipeline

Mainroad South Island Contracting advised there was no detour route at the time of the closure.

Bogdanovic said Fortis BC has dealt with multiple gas line ruptures this week, some that occurred due to third party damage. She said these events are reminders to practice safe excavation when doing groundwork.

Bogdanovice said Fortis BC can even come out to a property to locate a gas line as well.

“Ninety per cent of hits to a gas line are preventable,” Bogdanovic said.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter