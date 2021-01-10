Shawnigan Lake School a force in women’s hockey

Carly Haggard laughed when asked if there’s something in the water that explains the success of the hockey program at Shawnigan Lake School.

In the five years since Haggard helped launch Shawnigan Lake School’s U 18 female hockey team, seven players she coached have gone on to play for U.S. universities, with four in Division 1 and three in Division 3 programs. Another 10 players graduated to play hockey at Canadian universities.

“I’m not surprised because Shawnigan Lake is a world-class school for academics, sports and the all-around experience,” Haggard said. “Our school attracts top talent, and we’re so lucky to have a great hockey program to go along with that.”

Haggard was happy to speak about Megan Bouveur and Zosia Adamek, two current examples of players from that program who have earned scholarships.

“The most amazing thing about coaching high school players is watching them strive so hard to achieve their goals, whether it’s playing for Team BC or a university,” she noted. “Everyone works so hard.”

Haggard talks frequently to Bouveur in Long Island and said she loves playing for the Sharks.

“Megan’s an outstanding leader who leads by example on and off the ice. She’s the epitome of what a student-athlete encompasses.”

Haggard said she’s seen first-hand how Adamek has changed during the three years she’s coached her.

“Zosia came in quite quiet and timid, but has flourished on and off the ice as a person and a player. She was our captain last year and we’re so proud of her commitment to a Division 1 school. She worked so incredibly hard and really deserves it.”

Everyone associated with the hockey program at Shawnigan Lake School is “extremely” proud of Bouveur and Adamek, she added.

Haggard attended Dartmouth College from 1999 to 2003 and graduated with a major in sociology and a minor in psychology. She won numerous awards during her playing career and was a finalist on two occasions for the Patty Kazmaeir Award, given to the top player in U.S. college hockey. Haggard was named rookie of the year, Ivy League and ECAC player of the year and chosen as a member of the All American Team. Haggard also played softball at Dartmouth, was selected as that college’s female athlete of the year, and was inducted into the Dartmouth Hall of Fame after graduating in 2002.

Haggard played hockey for the Canadian Under 22 National Team for three years, and was twice selected as league MVP while playing in Lugano, Switzerland, where she led the team to two league championships and two European Cup appearances.

The Port Alberni native has been involved in developing coaching programs in Canada since she retired as a player, and served as an assistant and head coach with the University of Guelph’s women’s hockey team.

