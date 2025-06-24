 Skip to content
Shawnigan Lake School student removed from campus after report of request for 'intimate images'

School contacted RCMP to investigate
Robert Barron
school
A Grade 12 student at Shawnigan Lake School has been removed from campus after asking other students to send them “intimate images”. (Citizen file photo)(Citizen file photo)

A Grade 12 student at Shawnigan Lake School has been removed from campus after asking other students to send them “intimate images”.

Larry Lamont, head of the school, said a letter was sent out to the community on the issue in April.

He said in an email that abuse is not tolerated at the school, which is an independent co-educational boarding school for ages 13 to 18 with students from 30 countries, and practices and procedures are in place that make that clear.

Lamont said when the school heard of the allegations against the student, it acted swiftly.

“We contacted the RCMP immediately and provided them with all the information we had, and the student was removed from campus,” he said.

“While the RCMP conduct their investigation, we want to make sure we are not saying or doing anything that prejudices their ability to do their good work, so we are limited in what we can say. The well-being and support of our students remains our highest priority.”

Sgt. Colin Cook, head of the Shawnigan Lake RCMP, said there is currently an active investigation into the case, so he can't disclose any details at this time.

