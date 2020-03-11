Shelbourne Street crash lands driver ticket, three-months probation

No major injuries reported in Tuesday afternoon crash

Saanich police responded to a crash on Tuesday at Shelbourne Street and Cedar Hill Cross Road. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Tuesday afternoon crash resulted in three months of driving probation for a 45-year-old woman, who police said changed lanes unsafely, resulting in the crash.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on March 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Shelbourne Street and Cedar Hill Cross Road. The woman was driving a Nissan Sentra, which hit a Smart car with a male driver and female passenger.

A ticket was issued to the woman at the crash site. According to Saanich Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, the probation came as a result of the crash, coupled with her previous driving record.

Kowalewich noted there were minor damages to both vehicles and no major injuries were reported.

