Shetland Creek wildfire grows to nearly 250 square kilometres

Fire continues to show most aggressive behaviour on the southern flank near Spences Bridge

Two helicopters take on water near Spences Bridge in order to tackle the Shetland Creek wildfire.

Two helicopters take on water near Spences Bridge in order to tackle the Shetland Creek wildfire.

The Shetland Creek wildfire near Ashcroft has grown to just under 250 square kilometres (24,858 hectares), despite decreased fire behaviour due to below seasonal temperatures.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says that the change in size is attributed to infrared scanning that resulted from helicopter night operations.

The fire is most active around the south flank of the fire, near the community of Spences Bridge and in the nearby Twaal and Murray Valleys. A planned ignition was carried out from the Twaal Valley to the Murray on July 27, but did not continue on July 28 due to unfavourable onsite conditions.

On July 29, personnel worked in the southeast corner of the fire near Spences Bridge to lock the fire into pre-established guards where possible. A second contingency guard was planned between Murray Creek East and Murray Creek West.

On the west flank of the fire near Murray Creek, heavy equipment has been constructing a guard south of Blue Earth Lake, as well as a guard in the southwestern section of the fire on the Laluwissin-Pasulko FSR.

On July 28 the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) placed three properties near Murray Falls on evacuation order, and extended an evacuation alert for the Laluwissin Creek FSR and Turnip Lake. Structure protection crews are established in Spences Bridge, and additional air support has been brought in to protect Highway 1, BC Hydro transmission lines, and the CN mainline.

On the north flank, approximately 10 kilometres from the Village of Ashcroft, the fire remains on the south side of Oregon Jack Road and is displaying Rank 2 behaviour (low vigour surface fire). Personnel continue to patrol the road to put out hot spots, and a guard from Blue Earth Lake to Oregon Jack Park has been completed.

In Venables Valley, which was evacuated on July 17, there has been decreased fire behaviour, and crews continue to work in the area to action hot spots.

Residents of Venables Valley were able to enter the area for a site tour on July 27. Some 20 structures — including six primary residences — were lost in the Sarangati Village community, and the TNRD has hired a resiliency and recovery manager to work with residents to evaluate properties and identify residents' needs.

On July 25 and 26, approximately 12 residents of Venables Valley received S-100 and S-185 Wildfire Training, which covers basic fire suppression training and general knowledge on wildfire safety. This training was facilitated by the TNRD Fire Protection Services Department, and included a boardroom training day followed by a field training day hosted at a property in Knutsford. These residents now have the necessary minimum training and equipment requirements to be hired by the BC Wildfire Service to work in and around their area, as determined by the BC Wildfire Service.

A special travel advisory remains in place for Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft, meaning that while the highway is open, it could close suddenly and at short notice. For more information about highway conditions and closures, go to www.drivebc.ca. For more information about the Shetland Creek wildfire, and other fires burning within the province, visit the BC Wildfire Service website. Affected residents can also call the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre at (250) 377-7188 (toll-free 1-866-377-7188) or go to www.tnrd.ca.