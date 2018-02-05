Do you know this man? Store owners and Crime Stoppers believe this man is related to the theft of four pairs of shoes on Jan. 14 from a Saanich shoe store. Twitter/@VicCrimeStop

Shoe thief strikes in Saanich

Crime Stoppers seek suspect who took four pairs of Nike shoes

Crime Stoppers and the owners of a local shoe store in Saanich seek to identify a shoe thief who stole several pairs of Nike shoes on Jan. 14.

The store’s security surveillance camera caught the suspect entering the store around 7 p.m. that night. He’s believed to have left with four pairs of Nike shoes.

The suspect wore a grey winter coat with hood, grey pants, black and white sneakers, and a black flat cap over a dark hair and beard.

Crime Stoppers’ tweet.

Anyone with any information can anonymously submit it by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Previous story
Police investigate robbery of TD bank on Douglas Street moments ago

Just Posted

Lift testing begins Tuesday morning on Johnson Street Bridge

Latest phase of project was pushed back from Feb. 4 due to previous weather delays

Residential only parking areas in Victoria have some seeing red

Tickets are issued based on resident complaints

Victoria named most romantic city by Amazon Canada

B.C. declared most romantic province, home to eight of the top 20 cities

Langford resident protests construction noise with rock music

Resident played rock on and off for about four hours

Rare brown booby seabird found in Victoria dies

Tropical creature likely blown off course, found shivering at Ogden Point Jan. 29

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Car goes airborne off highway in Ladysmith

The single vehicle incident occurred early Sunday morning

Meningococcal outbreak in Okanagan soon to be over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers

No sales in liquor or food stores, 30-gram maximum for public possession

Royals face critical weekend ahead with three WHL games against Kelowna

Victoria made the most of OT opportunities last weekend at home and in Seattle

Most Read