Shoe thief strikes in Saanich

Crime Stoppers seek suspect who took four pairs of Nike shoes

Do you know this man? Store owners and Crime Stoppers believe this man is related to the theft of four pairs of shoes on Jan. 14 from a Saanich shoe store. Twitter/@VicCrimeStop

Crime Stoppers and the owners of a local shoe store in Saanich seek to identify a shoe thief who stole several pairs of Nike shoes on Jan. 14.

The store’s security surveillance camera caught the suspect entering the store around 7 p.m. that night. He’s believed to have left with four pairs of Nike shoes.

The suspect wore a grey winter coat with hood, grey pants, black and white sneakers, and a black flat cap over a dark hair and beard.

@SaanichPolice are looking to identify this #shoethief who stole several pairs of #Nike shoes from a local shoe store. We are thinking that when you feel like stealing anything that you "Just Don't Do It", cause now your on our Facebook and Twitter pages for all to see. pic.twitter.com/ZkvXSWVPOX — GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) January 31, 2018

Anyone with any information can anonymously submit it by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.