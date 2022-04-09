Police are on the scene of a shooting at a downtown Maple Ridge gym on Saturday evening. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a downtown Maple Ridge gym on Saturday evening. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday night

Witnesses report seeing lifeless body in vehicle outside the gym

Police are on the scene of a shooting, and apparent murder in downtown Maple Ridge on Saturday night.

According to witnesses, a man was shot as he left Olympians Gym at 22611 Lougheed Hwy. at about 4:30 p.m.. Witnesses reported hearing numerous shots.

There was a heavy police presence at the gym, including officers wearing uniforms marked gang task force, and roads the area have been blocked from traffic.

More details to come.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgemurderPitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
‘Eyes on the road’: Canadian truckers fight human trafficking along highways
Next story
Pet killed in Langford townhome fire Saturday evening

Just Posted

West Shore fire crews responded to a townhome fire in Langford Saturday evening, which left a family pet dead. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Pet killed in Langford townhome fire Saturday evening

Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line said that he is thrilled to be the first cruise line back into Canada after such a long absence. Victoria will see six of Holland America Line’s ships visiting through to the end of October. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
PHOTOS: First cruise ship since start of pandemic lands in Victoria

Coastal communities in B.C. have signs showing the way to higher ground in the event of a tsunami alert. (Black Press Media file photo)
Prizes to be won by hiking to Victoria’s tsunami safe zones

Kara Nystrom, a contender for Miss Health and Fitness 2022, is possibly the first transgender woman to enter in the U.S. magazine contest. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
‘A queer, feminine body against the world:’ A Victoria woman’s vision for Miss Health and Fitness