Saanich Police were called to the Save On Foods on Blanshard Street on Tuesday after a shoplifter became violent. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Shoplifter at Saanich grocery store gets violent, Saanich police investigate

The incident at Save On Foods was caught on surveillance

Saanich Police were called to the Save On Foods on Blanshard Street on Tuesday afternoon when a shoplifter became violent.

A loss prevention staff member confronted the man just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 and “a physical altercation ensued,” said Det. Sgt. Chris Horsley.

The altercation took place in front of the store as staff and customers watched, waiting for police.

Before police arrived, the suspect fled the scene on foot, leaving behind several of his belongings, Horsley explained.

Police are investigating and the incident was captured on video surveillance. The alleged shoplifter’s items are also in police possession.

A similar incident took place at Thrifty Foods located on Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue, in September. A shoplifter pulled a knife on a loss prevention worker and then fled the scene. A 24-year-old was later arrested and an officer was injured in the process.

READ ALSO: Saanich police injured while arresting suspect

