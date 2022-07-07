Shortages of many popular brands of baby formula are seen on a pharmacy shelf, Monday, May 16, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Shortages of many popular brands of baby formula are seen on a pharmacy shelf, Monday, May 16, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Shortage of specialized infant formula to continue through summer: Health Canada

Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada

Health Canada says the nationwide shortage of specialized baby formula is expected to continue throughout the summer.

The federal department says shipments of specialized formulas are expected to be available in pharmacies starting the first week of July, but supplies will continue to be limited.

The affected formulas are intended for infants with food allergies and some medical conditions.

Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada.

The shortage comes after a massive recall of contaminated formula in February led to the shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan plant, where the formula had been produced.

Abbott Nutrition makes the popular Similac and Alimentum formula brands.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATED: Eight current and former Nelson police officers under investigation for alleged racism
Next story
B.C. wildfire season off to a slow start, more ignitions anticipated in July

Just Posted

Vehicles parked on the shared-use part of Selkirk Avenue. Esquimalt is asking for public feedback as it looks to update parking in the township. (Courtesy of Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt asks residents to inform how parking fits into township’s future

Debris is strewn along the 3300-block of Cook Street following a high-speed vehicle incident involving one driver and multiple parked cars. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
UPDATE: Saanich police subdue driver after high-speed, crash-filled trip down Cook Street

Dave Saunders, former Colwood mayor and an advocate for increased long-term care solutions on the West Shore, is using the Saunders Family Foundation to lobby for a new approach to community health care. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
VIDEO: West Shore team proposing real solutions to B.C.’s family doctor crisis

Esquimalt Coun. Jane Vermeulen has announced her resignation, which will take effect as of July 15. (Courtesy of Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt councillor ending term early with resignation