Shots fired at unoccupied vehicle outside Ladysmith

RCMP looking for witnesses or dashcam footage related to Feb. 18 incident

RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward after shots were fired on the Stz’uminus First Nation reserve near Ladysmith.

In the early morning on Sunday, Feb. 18, Ladysmith RCMP were notified that an unoccupied vehicle was shot at while parked outside a residence.

A news release from the detatchment noted investigators have worked to gather evidence with the assistance of the RCMP forensic identification section, and now they are turning to the public for tips.

Sgt. Tim Desaulniers, acting officer in charge of the Ladysmith RCMP detachment, said in the release that limited details can be made public right now to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage, to come forward by contacting Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.

