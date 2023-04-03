Police ended up firing shots when a suspect driving this rock truck allegedly tried to ram their police vehicle. (Facebook photo)

Shots fired by RCMP to stop rampaging rock truck in northwest B.C. town

Social media reports indicate extensive damage caused in Smithers

One person is in custody following a rampage in a rock truck through the streets of Smithers April 2 in which shots were fired.

RCMP said in an email they responded to a report of a possible impaired operation of a vehicle just before 9 p.m.

Officers said when they located the suspect vehicle, the driver attempted to ram the police vehicle.

“Due to the escalation of potential grievous harm to police as a result, shots were fired by police,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP spokesperson. “Luckily, nobody was injured and police were able to stop the suspect.”

No further details were available from police, but social media reports suggest during the incident the suspect allegedly rammed somebody’s shed, smashed a parked vehicle on the street and ripped up the Chandler Park soccer fields before being stopped near St. Joseph’s School.

The person, for whom no details were given, was arrested under the Mental Health Act, Bérubé continued.

An investigation, with a potential for criminal charges is underway.

MORE NEWS: Gitxaala First Nation goes to court over B.C.’s automatic mineral rights system.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria police shut down goods-for-drugs operation targeting downtown businesses
Next story
Bloodied Ikea rug left at police department is linked to violent crime, B.C. RCMP say

Just Posted

The Victoria Police Department displays nearly $94,000 in stolen merchandise seized in February after investigating a sophisticated goods-for-drugs operation. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police shut down goods-for-drugs operation targeting downtown businesses

Volunteers planted 23 new native shrubs including thimbleberry along the riparian areas as well as tall Oregon grape and snowberry along the drier upper banks of Bowker Creek in Oak Bay. (Bowker Creek Salmon Recovery/Facebook)
Greater Victoria creek could burst with baby salmon any day

Habitat Acquisition Trust staff are working to bring attention back to prairies with help from botanists, ecologists, restoration specialists and Indigenous knowledge keepers. (Courtesy of Ronna Woudstra)
Victoria-based non-profit raising awareness about prairie significance with new project

The Years Between by Oak Bay resident Fay Pettapiece, 92, is available online at amazon.ca and at Ivy’s Bookshop in Oak Bay and Bolen Books in Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Longtime Oak Bay resident publishes first book at 92

Pop-up banner image