Shovel-wielding man disarmed at gunpoint by Victoria police

A shovel-wielding man was arrested at gunpoint Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened multiple bylaw officers.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police were notified that multiple bylaw officers had reported being confronted by a man wielding a shovel in the area of Cecelia Ravine Park, near the 400-block of Cecelia Road. The bylaw officers retreated to a safe location until police arrived.

When police showed up, they were confronted by the man with the shovel who initially refused to comply with officers’ directions. It wasn’t until one officer drew their pistol and another pulled out their tazer that the man dropped his shovel and retreated to a nearby tent.

Officers followed him to his tent and arrested him. No one was physically injured.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

