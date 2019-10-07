Showers ahead for Monday

Plus a look at your week

Monday will see showers ending late in the afternoon then becoming cloudy with a 30 per cents chance of showers and a high of 15 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low of 8 C.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with a high of 16 C with an overnight low of 3 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 14 C with a low of 3 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 3 C.