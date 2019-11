Plus a look ahead at the week

Tuesday will see a few showers ending early this morning, with some wind gusts and a high of 11 C. Overnight will be windy and clear with a low of 4 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 3 C.



