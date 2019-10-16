Almost a week of rain will begins Wednesday, with periods of rain expected throughout the day, showers throughout the night and a high of 13 C and a overnight low of 9 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Showers ahead for Tuesday, to continue all week

Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

Almost a week straight of rain begins Wednesday, with periods of precipitation expected throughout the day, showers throughout the night and a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 9 C.

Thursday will see more showers throughout the day and through the night, with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Friday will see showers all day and through the night, with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Saturday will see rain and a high of 13 C during the day. Overnight there will be showers and a low of 8 C.

Sunday will see rain and a high of 13 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 7 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
