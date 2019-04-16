Showers and high of 12 C expected for Tuesday

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 12 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.
Wednesday’s forecast is calling for a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 9 C.
Thursday will see rain and a high of 12 C with the rain continuing overnight and a low of 10 C.
Friday is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C with clear skies overnight and a low of 5 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.