Showers and high of 12 C expected for Tuesday

Rain and sun forecasted for Thursday. (Pixabay photo) Showers expected for Tuesday afternoon with a high of 12 C. (Pixabay)

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 12 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 9 C.

Thursday will see rain and a high of 12 C with the rain continuing overnight and a low of 10 C.

Friday is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C with clear skies overnight and a low of 5 C.