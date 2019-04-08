Showers on and off expected for Monday, high of 10 C

Monday’s forecast is calling for a few showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon, with a high of 10 C. Overnight is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening then partly cloudy.
For Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with a high of 12 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 6 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 4 C.
For Friday, sunny skies and a high of 15 C is expected with increasing cloudiness into the evening and a low of 5 C.
