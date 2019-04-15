Showers with a mix of sun and cloud for Monday

Monday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud later on with a high of 12 C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Monday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud later on with a high of 12 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.

READ ALSO: Vinyl lovers celebrate Record Store Day in Victoria

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and into the night with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

Wednesday will see a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 9 C.

Thursday is expected to see showers and a high of 13 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers continuing overnight and a low of 9 C.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria unemployment rates fall to second lowest in Canada

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 3 C.