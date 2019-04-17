Showers with mix of sun and cloud for Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14 C is in Wednesday’s forecast. (Nina Grossman/Victoria News Staff)

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for a few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14 C. Overnight will be cloudy with periods of rain and a low of 9 C.

Thursday is expected to see rain with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 10 C with rain.

Friday will see showers and a high of 15 C, overnight will be clear with a low of 6 C.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for a high of 13 and sunshine with cloudy periods overnight and a low of 6 C.

Sunday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 7 C.