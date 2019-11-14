B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

A woman in Sicamous is seeking the return of her father’s cremated remains after they were stolen from a storage locker.

Police report a distinctive wooden jewelry box was taken from a storage locker on Sicamous’ Hillier Road. It was a wedding gift for the victim. The box contained the ashes of her late father.

The theft was reported to the RCMP on Nov. 12 and investigators believe it took place between Nov. 9 and 12.

Police say the thief or thieves may not have known what jewelry box contained, and that it can be returned to the Sicamous RCMP detachment’s front counter, no questions asked. Arrangements will be made for it to be returned it to its rightful owner.

Three other storage lockers at the same facility were broken into. A report from the Sicamous RCMP states that larger valuable items such as gasoline generators, leather furniture and fishing gear were not taken.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the jewellery box is urged to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father's cremated remains

