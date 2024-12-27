Sicamous man charged with drugs, firearms offences after border probe

The case began on April 26 with CBSA officers at Vancouver International Airport Commercial Operations

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has laid charges against Sicamous resident Jesse Pat Lyle for firearms and drug trafficking offences.

The case began on April 26, when CBSA officers at Vancouver International Airport Commercial Operations intercepted and seized three prohibited devices in a courier package addressed to a Sicamous man.

On June 4, investigators, with assistance from the RCMP, executed search warrants targeting the individual’s vehicle and boat. The following items were seized during the operation:

One prohibited stun gun;

One firearm with an obliterated serial number;

Two firearm magazines;

One prohibited spring-loaded baton;

Quantities of illegal drugs.

Lyle, who is subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition, was charged on Nov. 28 with possession of a restricted firearm, a firearm with a defaced serial number, and a prohibited weapon. He was also charged with possession of controlled drugs and substances for the purpose of trafficking.

Lyle is scheduled to appear at the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Jan. 7.