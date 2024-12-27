 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Sicamous man charged with drugs, firearms offences after border probe

The case began on April 26 with CBSA officers at Vancouver International Airport Commercial Operations
Gary Barnes
web1_20240815170824-e47e8b0ad356fe9a173da404361f5c20ad97f5a714e12312109d40746164391c
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has laid charges against Sicamous resident Jesse Pat Lyle for firearms and drug trafficking offences.

The case began on April 26, when CBSA officers at Vancouver International Airport Commercial Operations intercepted and seized three prohibited devices in a courier package addressed to a Sicamous man.

On June 4, investigators, with assistance from the RCMP, executed search warrants targeting the individual’s vehicle and boat. The following items were seized during the operation:

  • One prohibited stun gun;
  • One firearm with an obliterated serial number;
  • Two firearm magazines;
  • One prohibited spring-loaded baton;
  • Quantities of illegal drugs.

Lyle, who is subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition, was charged on Nov. 28 with possession of a restricted firearm, a firearm with a defaced serial number, and a prohibited weapon. He was also charged with possession of controlled drugs and substances for the purpose of trafficking.

Lyle is scheduled to appear at the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Jan. 7.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Gary Barnes

Journalist and broadcaster for three decades.
Read more

More News

Sign row on agenda for joint Duncan, North Cowichan meeting
Sign row on agenda for joint Duncan, North Cowichan meeting
6 impaired driving charges approved following death of man near Qualicum Beach
6 impaired driving charges approved following death of man near Qualicum Beach
VIDEO: Stolen pickup truck sparks police chase in downtown Victoria
VIDEO: Stolen pickup truck sparks police chase in downtown Victoria