Sicamous' para hockey program 1st of its kind in Shuswap region

The District of Sicamous is getting people back on the ice for the first time in years with its newly established Para, or sledge, Hockey Program, the first of its kind in the Shuswap region.

In an update to council at the April 9 meeting, recreation programmer Jamie Sherlock said that after nearly a year of collaboration with local para player Jackie Paul and SportAbility, the district scored a $5,000 grant. That made the program possible, and now, open to everyone throughout the area, it already has 14 participants attending regularly.

“We have able-bodied kids, but also kids with disabilities. We have kids from the ages of 10 to… the ages of 67 participating in our program,” Sherlock said, adding “this is probably one of the most exciting programs that I am thrilled to be a part of.”

A big part of that is the people who are thrilled to have the opportunity to get back on the ice and take part in group sports. Sherlock explained they have a lady who used to be an avid hockey player but had to quit due to MS, who is now back on the ice for the first time in years and thrilled to be there. There is also a man who lost his legs in a motorbike accident who comes all the way from Kamloops to play.

“This man here was struggling with mental health... this gave him a new sense of purpose. He is now out on the ice every weekend with us, and his goal now is to make it to the Olympics in para hockey,” she said. “To me, ‘nuff said, that’s all the thanks we need in order for us to move on with this.

“That to me is a huge, huge success.”

While the program received some donated sleds from BC Hockey and private donors, more need to be purchased for the program going forward. Sherlock said they're $1,000 each, so grants are being pursued to help offset costs. Sherlock said they hope to have 10 sleds of their own to keep the program running, with 12 weeks in the fall and 10 in the spring.

Through their work on this program, Sherlock and Paul have been asked to sit on the B.C. Para Hockey working group to increase the awareness about para hockey, and now have an even bigger goal in mind.

“Our aim is actually hold provincials here in 2027 at our local arena.”