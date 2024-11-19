Sides meet with mediator in Canada Post strike, negotiations still ‘far apart’

About 55,000 Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job Friday

Representatives from Canada Post and the postal workers union sat down with a special mediator Monday, but seem no closer to reaching a deal as a countrywide strike enters its fifth day.

In a statement, Canada Post said the parties “remain far apart” but that the Crown corporation continues to aim for a deal hammered out at the bargaining table.

About 55,000 employees represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job on Friday, shutting down operations and halting deliveries as the busy holiday season kicks off.

A day earlier, the government appointed its top mediator to help both sides reach a new contract agreement.

The union is calling for a cumulative wage hike of 24 per cent over four years, while Canada Post has offered an 11.5 per cent increase.

Other wedge issues include job security, benefits and contract work for parcel delivery on weekends.