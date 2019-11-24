Sidewalk construction will affect traffic in Saanich

Sidewalk construction in Saanich will affect traffic near the intersection of Quadra Street and Falmouth Road in Saanich.

The District of Saanich tweeted on Sunday to warn residents about possible delays and changes to traffic patterns.

Sidewalk Construction – Quadra Street and Falmouth Road South bound curb lane will be closed

All vehicles will have access

There will be traffic control on site to assist with traffic. Please obey their directions and all traffic signs#Saanich #YYJTraffic pic.twitter.com/j0vA6Gx957 — District of Saanich (@saanich) November 24, 2019

The south bound curb lane will be closed while construction is underway. All vehicles will have access to the road, but traffic control will be on site to help direct traffic. The District asks locals to obey traffic control directions and all traffic signs.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com