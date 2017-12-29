Sidewalk sinkhole ruptures water main in Victoria

Tree remains standing while police show concern for hydro pole

A tree stands tall despite the sidewalk having collapsed below it near Cook and Johnson streets late this morning.

City crews are on the scene, where it appears a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site, triggering a water main break that left area residents without water.

John MacPhee, who maintains a Capital Regional Housing Corporation building at 1132 Johnson St. said he immediately noticed the property adjacent to the construction had caved in.

“I heard from a lot of tenants that they had water issues … so I came here,” MacPhee said. “The cave in resulted in breaking the water main.”

Staff are on the scene dealing with the break. More to come.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts
Next story
Third party review to assess Esquimalt council’s remuneration

Just Posted

Sidewalk sinkhole ruptures water main in Victoria

Tree remains standing while police show concern for hydro pole

Early morning fire rips through Langford home

Langford Fire Rescue attended the house on High Forest Place on Dec. 29

Third party review to assess Esquimalt council’s remuneration

Tax break eliminated by federal government shifts cost to municipality, says councillor

Oak Bay releases details on Saturday’s candlelight vigil

Hour-long vigil starts at 7 p.m. at Willows Beach Park

Young and old alike mark community grief at growing Oak Bay memorial

Acting mayor hears from residents experiencing profound grief

Young and old alike mark community grief at growing Oak Bay memorial

Acting mayor hears from residents experiencing profound grief

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

A Subaru Impreza

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

From Claremont to Yale, lacrosse program graduating top talent

Claremont lacrosse academy has now graduated 70 players to post secondary

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

B.C. Youth Parliament embraces political inclusion

Youth from across the province take part in 89th session at B.C.’s Legislative Assembly

Most Read