Sidewalk sinkhole ruptures water main in Victoria

A tree stands tall despite the sidewalk having collapsed below it near Cook and Johnson streets late this morning.
City crews are on the scene, where it appears a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site, triggering a water main break that left area residents without water.
John MacPhee, who maintains a Capital Regional Housing Corporation building at 1132 Johnson St. said he immediately noticed the property adjacent to the construction had caved in.
“I heard from a lot of tenants that they had water issues … so I came here,” MacPhee said. “The cave in resulted in breaking the water main.”
Staff are on the scene dealing with the break. More to come.
