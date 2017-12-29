Sidewalk sinkhole ruptures water main in Victoria

A tree stands tall despite the sidewalk having collapsed below it near Cook and Johnson streets late this morning.

City crews are on the scene, where it appears a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site, triggering a water main break that left area residents without water.

John MacPhee, who maintains a Capital Regional Housing Corporation building at 1132 Johnson St. said he immediately noticed the property adjacent to the construction had caved in.

“I heard from a lot of tenants that they had water issues … so I came here,” MacPhee said. “The cave in resulted in breaking the water main.”

Tree drops approx. 6 feet but stays standing – sinkhole at Cook and Johnson. #yyj pic.twitter.com/CPpa4sfniP — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) December 29, 2017

Staff are on the scene dealing with the break. More to come.

