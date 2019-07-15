Lucas Darryl Bradwell, of North Vancouver, is wanted in connection with the robbery of a TD Canada Trust in Sidney on July 9. RCMP believe he is still on Vancouver Island. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

RCMP identify Sidney bank robbery suspect, believe he is still on Vancouver Island

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

RCMP say a North Vancouver man is wanted in connection with the robbery of a Sidney bank last week.

Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Lucas Darryl Bradwell, wanted for a ‘bold midday robbery’ at the TD Canada Trust on Beacon Avenue.

On the afternoon of July 9, a man entered the bank and produced a note demanding cash be handed over.

After receiving the money, the man left the bank and took off northbound on Fifth Street. Despite a quick response from Sidney North Saanich RCMP, the General Investigation Section (GIS) and police dog services, the suspect wasn’t located.

READ ALSO: RCMP looking for suspect in ‘bold midday’ Sidney bank robbery

READ ALSO: Police seek witnesses after man assaulted at Central Saanich bus stop

RCMP say contributions from multiple police agencies and members of the community helped them identify the suspect.

“This is another example of how offenders from outside our communities will still be held accountable for offences committed within our jurisdiction,” said Cpl. Kevin Shaw of the Sidney North Saanich GIS. “In this investigation we were grateful for the assistance provided by the Victoria, Vancouver and Abbotsford Police Departments and the Oceanside RCMP.”

RCMP believe Bradwell is still on Vancouver Island and ask the public to call 911 if they see him. Anyone with knowledge of Bradwell’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich Mayor says ‘no costs asked of municipality’ for proposed film studio
Next story
Prolific offender found sleeping in Oak Bay resident’s car

Just Posted

Researchers head out from Sidney to explore Canada’s largest underwater volcano

The Explorer Seamount is as large as Greater Vancouver and full of previously undiscovered species

Victoria businesses remain plastic-bag free, despite court ruling

Business association says no one has inquired into re-establishing the use of plastic bags

RCMP confirm foul play in death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

Police believe crime an isolated incident

Saanich Mayor says ‘no costs asked of municipality’ for proposed film studio

Mayor Fred Haynes made that comment after questions from watchdog group

Sidney bank robber identified, still at large

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Rare white ravens spotted again in mid-Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

CO’s call off efforts to trap bear who attacked North Island man

Woss man recuperating after incident on remote logging road

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Most Read