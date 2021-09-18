Sidney BIA issues toolkit to help businesses needing to check for proof of vaccination

Some events, services and businesses required to check a person’s proof of vaccination

A new toolkit promises to help Sidney businesses navigate the public health order requiring proof of vaccination.

The toolkit supplied by the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society (BIA) include a breakdown of the health order that requires some events, services and businesses to check a person’s proof of vaccination for access to their venue or space effective Sept. 13.

It also includes staff planning templates, mental health resources, print and digital marketing materials, support frontline workers signage, government signage, and a ‘Be Kind’ public education campaign.

Shannon Toogood, Sidney’s BIA business development manager, said the toolkit will help the local business community navigate the current health orders and provide them with effective and clear resources.

“It is imperative that we support the frontline workers that make up the fabric of our community and help them thrive professionally and mentally in the wake of COVID-19.”

For more information on the COVID-19 Business Support Toolkit, visit sidneybia.ca/toolkit.

