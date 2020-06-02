Sidney converted parking spaces in front of Sidney Bakery to widen the sidewalk. Staff have identified the frontage as a significant pinch point that would make it difficult to maintain social distancing. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney blocks off parking spaces to create more sidewalk

Additional measures to create more outdoor space for restaurants and cafe on way

Sidney has converted several parking spaces in front of Sidney Bakery on Beacon Avenue into a protected pedestrian walkway to allow for proper physical distancing between people waiting in line and those wishing to pass.

Municipal staff had previously identified the business frontage on Beacon Avenue east of Second Street as a significant pinch point.

Sidney said in a release that municipal staff will continue monitoring the use of public spaces, including other congestion areas, and ensure accessibility is maintained.

“If repurposing entire block faces of on-street parking spaces or closing streets to traffic is recommended for consideration, staff would report back to council and initiate public engagement,” read the release.

RELATED: Sidney staff recommends additional outdoor seating for restaurants and cafes

The measures — and the potential for additional ones — happen against the backdrop of council have already approved additional measures.

Pending changes to Sidney’s street parking and loading bylaw awaiting council will allow restaurants and cafes to allow outdoor seating on a portion of required off-street parking spaces, while pending changes to the sidewalk café regulations and licensing would allow sidewalk café areas to extend out beyond the edge of sidewalks on streets.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsnreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

Just Posted

Telus headquarters to come to Victoria in ‘landmark building’ development

City sells land on coroner of Douglas and Humboldt streets for $8.1 million

UPDATED: RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

Victoria man identified as victim in Thunder Bay murder

Police investigating after Paul Vivier, 29, discovered in hotel

Fire at Victoria hotel contained to one room, leaves 20 suites in need of remediation

Fire crews extinguished the blaze at the Comfort Inn in 12 minutes

Victoria arcade coins new business model to reopen

Quazar’s Arcade is allowing group bookings for two-hour time slots

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

‘Disregard for human life:’ Nanaimo fentanyl trafficker gets four-year sentence

Michael Damien Byrne was arrested as part of 2017 bust

B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

The annual event partnering RCMP with Special Olympians is dramatically altered by COVID-19

Vancouver Island school principal mourns family killed during US protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

Considerations made to keep Island community’s drive-by birthday celebrations going

Trucks will tone it down or not use horns at all to bring some joy to kids and older folks

Most Read