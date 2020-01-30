Fentanyl was among the drugs seized from a suite in Victoria after VicPD’s Strike Force officers executed search warrants at three Greater Victoria locations. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney business may have been used as ‘sophisticated drug production site’

Firearm, fentanyl, cocaine and cash seized from three Greater Victoria locations

A VicPD investigation revealed evidence of “sophisticated drug production” in a Sidney business last week.

The business, along with a Victoria hotel room and suite in a multi-unit residential building, were the site of search warrants after VicPD arrested three men on Pandora Avenue.

On Jan. 23, VicPD Strike Force officers and members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) arrested the men, two of which were carrying drugs. One was a federal parolee with violent history.

READ ALSO: Teen gets 36 months’ probation for selling fentanyl to undercover Victoria cop

After the arrests, officers executed search warrants in a multi-unit residential building in the 2600-block of Graham Street, a hotel room in Victoria and a business in Sidney. They also searched two cars associated to the suspects.

Police found a loaded gun and a “considerable amount of fentanyl, cocaine, and cash in their search of the suite, and even more drugs and cash were found in the Victoria hotel room and Sidney business, where police also found “evidence of a sophisticated drug production site.”

No charges have been sworn and the file remains under investigation.

VicPD’s Strike Force is a focused investigative unit that uses techniques such as surveillance, undercover operations and confidential information to “identify, target, and arrest some of the most dangerous offenders in Victoria and Esquimalt.”

According to VicPD, the Strike Force is focused “on getting fentanyl and guns off our streets.”

Anyone with information about people selling drugs in the community are encouraged to call the Strike Force line directly at 250-995-7260. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

