Sidney Capital Iron closes its doors in January

The store opened in 1988 and staff continue to search for a ‘suitable location’

Capital Iron in Sidney closes its doors this January when its lease expires.

The general goods store, with locations in Victoria and Langford, opened its Sidney store in 1988.

“A great deal of time, thought and research went into this difficult business decision,” said a statement circulated through Sidney businesses. “We will continue to look for a suitable location in Sidney that has the place availability to match our needs.”

The last day of sales is Jan. 18.

Black Press Media has reached out to Capital Iron owner Mike Black for comment.

READ ALSO: Saanich Peninsula companies among best in the business



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter