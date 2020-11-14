Sidney’s Joan Eddy (right) celebrates her 100th birthday with friends. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney’s Joan Eddy (right) celebrates her 100th birthday with friends. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney centenarian part of growing national trend

Joan Eddy among the more than estimated 11,000 Canadians over 100 years old

When longtime Sidney resident Joan Eddy celebrated her 100th birthday in the company of friends at North Saanich’s Porto Osteria, she offered this explanation for her longevity.

“There is no secret as far as I know,” said Eddy, a mother of seven who has lived in the area for some 40 years. “I just live normally.”

Notwithstanding some extra cleaning help and food deliveries, Eddy lives largely on her own, doing most of her cooking and meeting regularly with friends.

Eddy, who was born in Dublin and worked in a naval hospital during the Second World War before coming in Canada, is representative of a growing national trend – the rising number of centenarians. According to the most recent population estimates from Statistics Canada, 11,517 centenarians lived in Canada as of July 1.

RELATED: Canadian society is undergoing ‘rapid aging,’ says Statistics Canada

While only a small portion of the overall population, the number is growing. The census recorded 3,795 centenarians in 2001, 4,635 in 2006, 5,825 in 2011, and 8,230 in 2016, with the number now in excess of 11,000.

According to Statistics Canada, the rate of population growth for this age group was 25.7 per cent between 2006 and 2011, the second highest of all age groups among the Canadian population, after Canadians aged 60 to 64 (up 29.1 per cent). In fact, the growth rate of the centenarian population has often been one of the highest of all age groups in the last 40 years, according to Statistics Canada.

Eddy also reflects a larger aspect of this phenomenon. Most centenarians are female. Of the 8,230 centenarians enumerated in 2016, 6,890 (or 83.7 per cent) were women.

These trends reflect large gains in Canadian life expectancy, with women generally living longer for a variety of reasons.

Eddy’s friends for their part credit her wicked sense of humour as among the reasons for her longevity. Others, according to her friends, include her lack of perceived vices such as smoking and drinking.

“What a miserable life!” she chimed in with a laugh.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national average

Just Posted

Sidney’s Joan Eddy (right) celebrates her 100th birthday with friends. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney centenarian part of growing national trend

Joan Eddy among the more than estimated 11,000 Canadians over 100 years old

Amanda Chambers, 17, of Oak Bay High has signed to San Diego State to play water polo. (Photo from Amanda Chambers)
Oak Bay water polo player NCAA-bound

Amanda Chambers signs with San Diego State

The average south Vancouver Islander will drink 11.2 litres of alcohol per year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders drink more alcohol than provincial, national average

Vital Signs survey reports average south Island resident drinks 11.2 litres of alcohol a year

The flu shot is in high demand across Vancouver Island. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Flu vaccine runs low in Greater Victoria

Demand for flu shot spikes across Vancouver Island

Karen Reilly reads a statement from Kerri Weber’s children at the candlelight vigil. Her husband Mike holds a light for her to see. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Langford murder victim remembered as ‘vibrant and vivacious’ at candlelight vigil

Family says domestic violence at play in Kerri Weber’s death

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

Almost a year to the day of his disappearance, Lake Cowichan RCMP have announced they've found the body of Colin Court. Court was last seen fishing from his kayak on the lake. (Courtesy of Bill Court)
Body of fisherman who went missing a year ago recovered from Cowichan Lake

Two days shy of exactly a year from the day he went… Continue reading

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Snow clings to tree branches as a woman crosses a street in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. British Columbia’s electrical supplier says homeowners are not ready for the upcoming winter storm season even though many households report they weathered COVID-19-related closures and shortages earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

Crown utility says its data show there has been a 117 per cent increase in storms over the past several years

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

A server wears a mask at a restaurant, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Should the province introduce tougher restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Reports of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across British Columbia at alarming… Continue reading

Most Read