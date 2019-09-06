Sidney centre invites the public to peruse its services

Saanich Peninsula residents will have a chance to learn more about recreation aimed at seniors during Saturday’s open house organized by Beacon Community Services at SHOAL Centre. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10030 Resthaven Dr. in Sidney. (Jennifer Van Es/Submitted)

An open house Saturday offers the public a chance to learn more about a regional supplier of various social services.

Beacon Community Services at SHOAL Centre will hold its annual open house on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10030 Resthaven Dr. in Sidney.

Jennifer Van Es, activities and rental coordinator for Beacon Community Services at SHOAL Centre, said the open house gives the organization a chance to promote its various services, adding that the event has historically drawn somewhere between 200 and 300 visitors.

As in previous years, the public can tour the seniors’ activity centre, receive demonstrations of drop-in programs, and learn more about the various programs offered at the SHOAL Centre.

The facility serves as Sidney’s community centre and as a hub for various volunteer services and youth employment programs.

Van Es said Saturday’s open house will also afford attendees a chance to access offered services.

The event includes complimentary refreshments and a free prize draws. SHOAL food services will also serve a special lunch for $10 and newcomers who have never joined the centre before can purchase a regular annual membership valued at $50 for half price that day.

See here for more information.

