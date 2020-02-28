The Sidney Community Association plans several events through 2020 to encourage residents to be active in Sidney’s forthcoming review and update of the Official Community Plan (OCP). (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney Community Association aims to generate enthusiasm for OCP review

First of several community engagement sessions starts March 1

A local group will hold the first of several sessions March 1 to inform the public about key issues facing Sidney.

Sidney Community Association will hold the first of several sessions as parts of its Sidney 2030 program designed to alert residents about current and future issues facing the community.

“Our hope is for your participation in these events encourages you to be active in the Town of Sidney’s forthcoming review and update of the Official Community Plan (OCP),” reads a release from the organization.

While the three sessions are separate from any activities part and parcel of the OCP review, the sessions aim to offer “new and relevant information” to generate enthusiasm for the review. “We will collaborate with the Town in sharing any information provided,” it reads.

The first of these sessions takes place March 1 at the Sidney All Care Residence Auditorium, where the participants can access ‘information stations’ on housing, transportation, economy and jobs, climate change, sea level rise, natural environment, community context and downtown.

“Each station will provide current facts on the topic, the importance of the facts and propose a question for participants to answer,” it reads. Results of the inaugural session will be used to develop primary topics for two following workshops April 19 and May 24. Each workshop will combine related topic areas, feature topic-specific speakers and a question for participants to answer.

Two additional workshops scheduled for June 14 and Sept. 27 will then compile the combined results of the introductory session, as well the preceding workshops. This portion of the program will include presentations to the association’s annual general meeting as well as a Sidney council meeting in June. A review meeting in September will offer session highlights.

All sessions are free to the general public, with refreshments provided. The association said in its release that it “believes every resident is part of creating the future” of Sidney.

For more information, see here.

