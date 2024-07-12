Sidney community rallies to support restaurant owner after heart attack

Over $8,000 has been raised so far to help the family of Scott Keanie, who is recovering in hospital

The Sidney community is rallying behind a fundraiser to support the family of Scott Keanie, owner of Scotty’s Dog Shack.

Keanie was rushed to hospital on Thursday, July 4, after experiencing a severe heart attack, where he was placed on life support. On Wednesday (July 10), the family reported that whilst Keanie was still in a critical condition, he was showing signs of improvement after open heart surgery.

“He is being assisted by quite a few machines,” said Keanie’s daughter, Chelsea Pellow, updating patrons on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “However, a small win has been him coming off of the ECMO machine. He is true fighter, stubborn to the bone and he will make it through!”

As a show of support for the much-loved family, friends have launched an online fundraising page to help with the running costs of the business and travel expenses. So far, over $8,000 has been raised of the $15,000 target (as of mid-day Friday, July 12).

“Debbie, Scott’s wife, is dedicated to keeping Scotty’s Dog Shack going for as long as possible by herself and your generosity can make a profound difference,” said close family friend Tammi Denison.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, is deeply appreciated. Thank you for your kindness, support, and for keeping Scott in your thoughts and prayers. He is a fighter!”

In response to the community’s support, Keanie’s daughter Chelsea said, “My mum, brother and myself would like to thank everyone in the community for reaching out, offering support, kind words and good thoughts during this difficult time. We are incredibly touched and know that dad is so appreciative.”

To make a donation to the fundraiser, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/scott-keanie-and-family-and-scottys-dog-shack.