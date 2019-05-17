Sidney Fire the first to move into new community safety building

BC Ambulance Service is expected to move in by mid-June

On May 17, Sidney’s fire department begins responding to emergency calls from their new home in the Community Safety Building. (Town of Sidney photo)

A temporary permit means Sidney Volunteer Fire Department starts responding to calls from its new building Friday.

The fire department received an “interim occupancy permit” from the Victoria Airport Authority who owns the land adjacent to the Mary Winspear Centre where the building is located. The Town of Sidney leases the land.

“What this means is that, while we wait for the BC Emergency Health Services ambulance station’s completion and occupancy permit, the fire department is able to move in and begin working out of our portion of the building,” said Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen. “Once the entire building has been completed, we will receive a permanent occupancy permit and fully move all services into the new building.”

READ ALSO: Sidney’s new parking lot officially opens

The BC Ambulance Service is expected to move in by mid-June. Once fully operational, the Community Safety Building will be a central facility for emergency preparedness on the Saanich Peninsula. Fire, ambulance, Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization and a Capital Region Emergency Service Telecommunications Inc. (CREST) transmission site will all be in the building to enhance emergency communications in the area. It will also serve as an important training facility and emergency operations centre.

The Town of Sidney and Sidney Volunteer Fire Department have an official ribbon cutting planned for June 21 for the members, occupants and stakeholders involved in the development and construction of the building.

Following this, a community open house has been scheduled in conjunction with Sidney’s Canada Day celebrations on July 1 where the public is welcome to tour the building and join in on celebrating this emergency response facility.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs, recover stolen truck in Colwood

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs, recover stolen truck in Colwood

Man arrested after police officer spots suspicious vehicle

UPDATED: Two officers taken to hospital, man in custody after morning blaze on Blanshard

Fire believed to have been intentionally set

Police seek public’s help after late night slashing spree in Saanich

Seven vehicles had their tires punctured on May 14

One person in hospital after late night Saanich crash involving a cab

Investigating is ongoing to determine the cause of this crash

West Shore RCMP return stolen electric bike after three-hour investigation

Man arrested after bike stolen in Colwood spotted in View Royal

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Behind the pump: Multiple factors causing high gas prices in B.C.

This summer is shaping up to be a long and painful one at the gas pumps

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

New regulations increase boating distance from killer whales

As of June 1, boats must stay 400 metres away from the southern resident orcas

Most Read