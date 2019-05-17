Sidney Fire the first to move into new community safety building

On May 17, Sidney’s fire department begins responding to emergency calls from their new home in the Community Safety Building. (Town of Sidney photo)

A temporary permit means Sidney Volunteer Fire Department starts responding to calls from its new building Friday.

The fire department received an “interim occupancy permit” from the Victoria Airport Authority who owns the land adjacent to the Mary Winspear Centre where the building is located. The Town of Sidney leases the land.

“What this means is that, while we wait for the BC Emergency Health Services ambulance station’s completion and occupancy permit, the fire department is able to move in and begin working out of our portion of the building,” said Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen. “Once the entire building has been completed, we will receive a permanent occupancy permit and fully move all services into the new building.”

The BC Ambulance Service is expected to move in by mid-June. Once fully operational, the Community Safety Building will be a central facility for emergency preparedness on the Saanich Peninsula. Fire, ambulance, Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization and a Capital Region Emergency Service Telecommunications Inc. (CREST) transmission site will all be in the building to enhance emergency communications in the area. It will also serve as an important training facility and emergency operations centre.

The Town of Sidney and Sidney Volunteer Fire Department have an official ribbon cutting planned for June 21 for the members, occupants and stakeholders involved in the development and construction of the building.

Following this, a community open house has been scheduled in conjunction with Sidney’s Canada Day celebrations on July 1 where the public is welcome to tour the building and join in on celebrating this emergency response facility.



