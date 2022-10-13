The new Amazon facility in Sidney is expected to open this month. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney firefighters called to new Amazon building

No damage reported after crew stops water flow during late-night call

Saanich Peninsula firefighters made a late-night visit to the new Amazon facility.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the building on Oct. 12 around 11 p.m. for alarms activated, said Deputy Chief Mike Harman.

Firefighters were on the scene briefly, maybe 20 minutes, to shut down water flowing on site – outside the building – and reset the system, he said.

There was no water inside the building, nor was water damage reported.

The Amazon distribution centre is set to open this month.

READ ALSO: Amazon facility in Sidney expected to open this month

 



