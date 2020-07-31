A tent stands Sunday afternoon near the playground in Iroquois Park. According to Sidney’s acting chief administrative officer, the community has ‘only two or three people erecting tents for shelter on a regular basis.’ (Submitted)

Sidney homeless population drops to traditional levels after free transit ends

Iroquois Park continues to draw people

A top Sidney official says the number of people experiencing homelessness in the community havs dropped since BC Transit stopped offering free transit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sidney/North Saanich RCMP noted a higher number of homeless in our communities during COVID-19, which was related to free bus services,” said Andrew Hicik, Sidney’s acting chief administrative officer. Since this service stopped, the homeless population returned to its usual 15 to 25 individuals.

Iroquois Park, where showers were open to use for several weeks, continues to draw people.

Hicik said municipal bylaw enforcement works closely with police to monitor the parks, educate local homeless who use the parks, and ensure that they comply with the bylaw requiring them to take down their tent by 9 a.m. each day.

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula not immune to homelessness

RELATED: Sidney/North Saanich RCMP to monitor to local homelessness

“During normal times, Sidney has only two or three people erecting tents for shelter on a regular basis,” Hicik said, adding that residents should call bylaw enforcement if they feel rules are being broken.

When bylaw officers encounter campers they have asked to move along, officers will inspect the sites with public works, cleaning them up if required, said Hicik.

Police also conduct weekly foot patrols with a community outreach worker from the ministry of social development and poverty reduction to offer assistance through what Hicik called the “many” available social assistance programs. Hicik also said Doctors of the World attend the Sidney Lions Food Bank every second Wednesday to offer free medical treatment to anyone in need.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Sidney homeless population drops to traditional levels after free transit ends

Iroquois Park continues to draw people

Pop-up seaside cinema comes to Colwood beach this weekend

Drive-in cinema at Royal Bay Beach features Moana, Pirates of the Caribbean and Mamma Mia!

Belmont grad signs with Pacific FC

Sean Young to debut in Canadian Premier League as midfielder

VicPD says window at City Hall shot by suspected air gun

Police looking to speak to people with information on the incident

Vancouver Island Soccer League supports bursary honouring Saanich player, coach and teacher

David Ravenhill died at 57 after long career playing and coaching at Reynolds Secondary School

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you going away for the long weekend?

Streams of campers are heading to B.C. provincial parks and long lines… Continue reading

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Province will enforce travel restrictions from islands and mainland

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

Most Read