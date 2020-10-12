Sidney hosts virtual townhall on community well-being

Forum scheduled for Oct. 14 is the second of four virtual town halls

Cst. Paul Mittelsteadt, community policing officer for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, will be among the speakers during a virtual town hall focusing on community policing and personal health hosted by Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith. (Black Press Media File)

Community policing and personal health are among the subjects of a virtual town hall scheduled for Oct. 14.

The forum running from 6 to 7:30 p.m. is the second in a quartet of virtual town halls hosted by Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put an emotional and mental strain on everyone,” reads a statement from the Town of Sidney announcing the event titled Community Well-Being During COVID-19 Recovery. “Community and personal well-being are more important than ever.”

Const. Paul Mittelsteadt, community policing and school liasion for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP will join Shawna Walker, executive director of the Shoreline Medical Society, Jennifer Van Es, rentals and catering coordinator for the SHOAL Centre and Morgan Shaw, executive director of the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society, as included speakers during the forum.

The inaugural virtual town hall held Sept. 30 focused on parks, trails and recreation. The two remaining virtual town halls will focus on business, tourism and town hall services, as well as culture and community organizations.

