Sidney launches online community design survey

Survey asks for public input on design charette for official community plan update

The Town of Sidney has launched an online survey asking residents to comment on ideas that have emerged from a design charette part of the Official Community Plan (OCP) review. (Screencap/Town of Sidney)

Sidney launched a new survey to test new ideas from a design charette with the public-at-large as the review of the official community plan (OCP) continues.

The Community Design Survey features 21 questions asking the public to comment on ideas that have emerged from a virtual design charette held last month.

Corey Newcomb, Sidney’s senior manager, long range planning, said the design charette with 50 residents and business owners representing a wide cross-section of the community revealed fantastic enthusiasm and generated a lot of ideas.

“The survey is now an opportunity to ‘proof’ these ideas from the charette with the broader community,” he said.

The survey offers residents the opportunity to weigh on four broad topics: residential areas; waterfront and environment; business and industry; and downtown.

The survey is available here and through OCP review section at sidney.ca where residents can also find audio-visual material detailing the final session of the charette. It will remain open until April 18, 2021.

The opening of the design survey to the broader public comes as the municipality prepares to close the #Sidney2040 Ideas Forum on March 31.

The municipality has also announced plans for what it calls OCPizza Night in April that would allow residents to get together safely with friends and family to discuss the future of Sidney with the municipality picking up the tab for pizza.

Sidney is in the second of four phases with the second phase exploring options until March, according to the official timeline. Phase 3 will see the drafting of the plan between April and August, with the plan to be finalized during the fourth and final phase between September and November.

Official community plans set out broad objectives and policies that guide decisions on planning, land use and provision of municipal services in the community. Sidney adopted its current OCP in 2007.

