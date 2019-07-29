Sidney locals asked for input on recreational marijuana shops

Town considers bylaw allowing licensed dispensaries in Sidney

Sidney council is giving locals the chance to weigh in on whether they want to see recreational marijuana sold within the boundaries of the seaside community.

The Town of Sidney is considering amending zoning bylaws to allow for the licensed retail sale and manufacturing of recreational cannabis and wants input from Sidney residents.

In a public notice, the Town of Sidney says the proposed bylaw would allow for licensed cannabis retail shops in parts of downtown Sidney and allow for cannabis manufacturing in Sidney Business Park.

READ ALSO: Sidney bans retail recreational cannabis – temporarily

The Town notes the bylaw would require all cannabis retail stores to receive prior approval from council, along with public consultation regarding the specifics of the retail license application. The bylaw would not change any regulations that affect medical cannabis.

Last year, former mayor Steve Price put a temporary ban on the sale, production and distribution of recreational cannabis, citing the need to ‘get in front’ of impending legalization.

Sidney residents who want to give their two cents can go to the public hearing, scheduled for Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at Sidney Town Hall council chambers.

READ ALSO: Victoria approves first legally operating cannabis dispensary

Most Read