Almost 80 per cent of respondents favour an earlier starting for regular council meetings in Sidney. (Black Press File)

Sidney looks at earlier council meetings

If approved, change would see Sidney council meet at 6 p.m.

A survey suggests Sidney residents want their elected officials to meet earlier.

Just over 78 per cent of respondents said they would favour moving the starting time of regular council meetings to 6 p.m. Regular council meetings have been starting at 7 p.m. since moving from 7:30 p.m. in 2009. Sidney had launched the survey July 23. It closed Aug. 30, generating 23 responses, with five opposed to the change.

Sandi Nelson, corporate officer with the Town of Sidney, said the change would make regular council meetings consistent with committee-of-the-whole meetings, which have been starting at 6 p.m. since changing in 2013.

The change would require amendments to Sidney’s council procedure bylaw. If approved following public notice, the change would be effective sometime in November.

North Saanich and Central Saanich councils currently meet at 7 p.m. for both regular and committee-of-the-whole meetings on alternating Mondays.

The City of Victoria, meanwhile, holds committee-of-the-whole meetings on the first four Thursdays of each month at 9 a.m. with regular council meetings scheduled for the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: Saanich councillor wants to limit length of council meetings

Sidney is not only community in Greater Victoria contemplating changes to their respective council procedure bylaws. Saanich staff are currently reviewing calls to end all types of council meetings end by 10 p.m., unless extended by councillors themselves.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreviews.com

Previous story
Construction in Colquitz River still on hold due to water contamination, equipment left on-site
Next story
House of Hope: Turning trauma into triumph

Just Posted

House of Hope: Turning trauma into triumph

Stories from Umbrella Society’s Foundation House

Free Sunday Funday event planned for Saanich park

The Mount Tolmie Community Association announces family-friendly celebration

Sidney looks at earlier council meetings

If approved, change would see Sidney council meet at 6 p.m.

Clover Point Road, Dallas Road pathway to close this fall

Construction of the Clover Point Pump Station will temporarily close off the area

Oak Bay deer contraception program underway

600 Oak Bay properties registered for program

VIDEO: Victorians quickly adopt acid-shooting insects rescued from bug hoarder

Victoria Bug Zoo adopts out 31 arachnids to loving homes

Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

Alouettes hand Leos a seventh straight CFL defeat

Popular Vancouver Island eatery closing after ALC rebuffs application for non-farm use

Rusted Rake Farm owners say 15 people to lose their jobs

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Canada’s next Ambassador to China is B.C.-raised Dominic Barton

Barton graduated from high school in Chilliwack where he demonstrated a fierce talent for debating

Most Read